August 16, 2021

A friend texts: “Yesterday was VJ Day. Last time America won a war. 76 years ago. Now coincides with DA Day.”

TO BE FAIR, IT’S ALMOST PUDDING-CUP TIME: A defiant Biden mostly silent amid Afghanistan criticism as WH weighs response.

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com