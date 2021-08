SADLY TRUE: Kurt Schlichter: Our Military is a Woke Joke. “Look at the generals, in their stupid throwback uniforms from the Forties that are supposed to make the gender studies seminar we call the US Army think it’s the same force that broke Hitler. It’s not. A serious organization does not alternate its designation of America’s most serious threat between the weather, ‘racism,’ and other Americans who dissent from the generals’ bosses’ political priorities.”