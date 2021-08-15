August 15, 2021

FROM A FRIEND:

Could you please all add to your prayers those military members who had tours in Afghanistan, and are witnessing the reversal of their hard work, time, talent, tears, blood, etc? Many came home with PTSD and this is all terribly triggering for them (and I don’t use that word lightly). Of course the entire situation is beyond horrible and so many others are in need of intercession, but as someone hopelessly devoted to a 2-tour AFG vet, the past few weeks (and today especially) have revived in me an anger towards our military command that I thought I’d long since buried.

I won’t pretend to understand what our returned servicemembers are feeling, but if the number of “buddy check” calls my husband has participated in recently are any indication, many are feeling it very, very deeply.