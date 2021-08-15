August 15, 2021
BUT NO MEAN TWEETS: President Biden expected to address nation regarding Afghanistan in the next few days.
Related: Taliban Holds Press Conference From Presidential Palace While Biden Hides From Public.
(Emphasis mine.)
BUT NO MEAN TWEETS: President Biden expected to address nation regarding Afghanistan in the next few days.
Related: Taliban Holds Press Conference From Presidential Palace While Biden Hides From Public.
(Emphasis mine.)
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.