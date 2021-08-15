«
August 15, 2021

BUT NO MEAN TWEETS: President Biden expected to address nation regarding Afghanistan in the next few days.

Related: Taliban Holds Press Conference From Presidential Palace While Biden Hides From Public.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:22 pm
