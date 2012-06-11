August 15, 2021

FLASHBACK: Taliban Poetry: Yes, They Write Poems, and They’re Surprisingly Diverse.

—Actual headline at the Atlantic, June 11, 2012.

So their authors and editors of the Atlantic are willing to defend the Taliban and their poetic brilliance, but got the vapors over Kevin Williamson. But then, as Mark Steyn has written, “our tolerance of our own tolerance is making us intolerant of other people’s intolerance, which is intolerable. And, unlikely as it sounds, this has now become the highest, most rarefied form of multiculturalism. So you’re nice to gays and the Inuit? Big deal. Anyone can be tolerant of fellows like that, but tolerance of intolerance gives an even more intense frisson of pleasure to the multiculti masochists.”

(Via Ben McDonald.)

