August 15, 2021

CLEANLINESS IS NEXT TO GODLINESS. I was at the UT Hospital a couple of years ago waiting in the surgery lounge and tipped the maid ten bucks when she came in to clean. She seemed shocked that anyone would tip her and said “you don’t have to do that.” I replied, “no, but what you do is important.” She seemed almost as happy at that as at the money. But it’s true. Just spend some time in a place where they *don’t* clean regularly. I make a point of thanking cleaning people, and you should too. They don’t get enough respect.