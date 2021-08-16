August 16, 2021

COLORADO: Polis Says He’ll Lower Hammer on Scofflaw Districts to Stop COVID School Shutdowns. “This doesn’t necessarily mean that state officials would order such districts to impose the use of face coverings for all students and staffers, too. In the governor’s words, ‘If you don’t like mask-wearing, maybe you’ll have to do universal testing surveillance’ — rapid-testing of all employees and attendees at the beginning of every school day.”

Meanwhile, the hospitalization rate for 5-17-year-olds remains essentially zero.

Last week’s hospitalization rate for all age groups shows that the much-dreaded Delta spike is already fading — without the dead lining hospital corridors like cordwood.