August 16, 2021

IN RELATED NEWS, JOHN DILLINGER SPEAKS OUT AGAINST ANTI-BANK-ROBBING LAWS: U. Nebraska students, profs speak out against anti-critical race theory resolution.

Students and professors at the University of Nebraska are speaking out against a resolution which would prohibit compelling students to study critical race theory.

U. Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen’s anti-CRT resolution does not ban the teaching of the topic; as noted, it prevents the university from requiring students to study it, a point he reiterated in an email to The College Fix a week and a half ago.

But members of the NU community nevertheless view the proposal as a threat to ongoing efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion, The Daily Nebraskan reports.

Students and faculty for mandatory indoctrination. I doubt a majority of either body actually supports this position, but having shouted down opposition on campus, they must now deal with people who aren’t afraid of them.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
