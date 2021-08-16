August 16, 2021
IN RELATED NEWS, JOHN DILLINGER SPEAKS OUT AGAINST ANTI-BANK-ROBBING LAWS: U. Nebraska students, profs speak out against anti-critical race theory resolution.
Students and professors at the University of Nebraska are speaking out against a resolution which would prohibit compelling students to study critical race theory.
U. Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen’s anti-CRT resolution does not ban the teaching of the topic; as noted, it prevents the university from requiring students to study it, a point he reiterated in an email to The College Fix a week and a half ago.
But members of the NU community nevertheless view the proposal as a threat to ongoing efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion, The Daily Nebraskan reports.
Students and faculty for mandatory indoctrination. I doubt a majority of either body actually supports this position, but having shouted down opposition on campus, they must now deal with people who aren’t afraid of them.