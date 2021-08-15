August 15, 2021

BIDEN PROVEN WRONG AGAIN, AS HELICOPTERS LAND ON US EMBASSY ROOF:

So, what you will have now is an Islamic-controlled state which will terrorize its own people especially the women and the young girls, and who will also kill everyone who helped us. But more problematic going forward, the very reason that we were there will come back — they will have an Islamic state from which they will launch further terroristic actions with impunity. Was it inevitable that it had to end up this way? Having this happen in this disastrously humiliating way was not inevitable. That’s completely all on Joe Biden, the guy who has been wrong about everything for the past forty years. Early in July, when Joe Biden still had the opportunity to do things but was sitting on his hands acting as though he had all the time in the world, he claimed it wasn’t inevitable that the Taliban would take over again, despite the fact the U.S. intelligence was predicting it would happen. “There’s going to be no circumstance where you’ll see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan,” Biden said when asked about the possibility of an airlift off as happened in 1975 during the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.

More here: All Biden Had to Do Was…Nothing.

All Joe Biden had to do was nothing. Had Joe Biden done nothing, Afghanistan would not have fallen to the Taliban today. Had he just let the status quo continue, the status quo would have continued. Afghanistan would have plodded along and we would have kept the Taliban from power with a small force of American military personnel among whose ranks there had not been a single fatality since March 2020—17 months without a death. Keep that in mind as you listen to and watch people try to analyze away the horror that has befallen the Afghan people. The idea being retailed by the increasingly defeatist left and the increasingly isolationist right is that what has happened was inevitable. It was the opposite of inevitable. It wouldn’t have happened if Biden hadn’t acted. In so acting, Biden has cast the future of American foreign policy into the worst state of disrepair since the last helicopter-carries-people-to-the-airport-to-flee-the-country scene 46 years ago. I am not saying we haven’t been in parlous condition during that time. Obviously the meltdown in Iraq in 2005-2006 was a disastrous period; the revelation that weapons of mass destruction we believed had been made by Iraq in the years between the end of the first war there and the beginning of the second likely didn’t exist was a body blow. But here we have an American president announcing in April that we were pulling out of a country to end a war in which we haven’t been engaging in conventional old-time combat for years because, apparently, we just had to. Biden wanted to be the one to end the war, and he did so with tough love: The Afghan army was going to have to stand on its own. The time had come for the teenager to leave home, get his own apartment, get a job, and start paying rent. Smart talk. But Biden also assured Americans in July that they would not see a second Saigon 1975. Asked on July 7 about a possible parallel to the moment when U.S. helicopters evacuated embassy personnel on April 30, 1975, the president said, “None whatsoever. Zero….The Taliban is not the South, the North Vietnamese army. They’re not—they’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you’re going to see people being lifted off the roof of our embassy.”

And yet, here we are. And not surprisingly, Taiwan could be the next domino: “If you’re President Xi, you see Afghanistan, clearly, for what it is: a humiliating defeat for the United States. He might call it ‘flexible humiliation.’ And what he knows from history is that defeated nations have little appetite for war in the immediate aftermath of losing one. Taiwan is there for the taking. How and when it happens are variables.”

Related: Biden on Vacation, Psaki in Vogue as U.S. Flees Afghanistan.