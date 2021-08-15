«
»

August 15, 2021

I WOULDN’T CALL 11% EXACTLY “RARE.” IT’S NOT “FREQUENT,” BUT IT’S NOT REALLY “RARE,” EITHER. The COVID-19 vaccine rarely causes disease flares in people with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, according to a study published Wednesday by the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology. “Just 11% of adults with these diseases, which are autoimmune disorders caused by the immune system attacking healthy tissue in error, reported flares in symptoms that required treatment after vaccination, the data showed.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.