August 15, 2021

IRONY ABOUNDS: Cops fired for guarding ‘defund the police’ Dem Rep. Cori Bush without permission. “St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts told KMOV that he initially warned now-former deputies Tylance Jackson and Maurice Thompson to quit moonlighting as muscle for Bush (D-Mo.) and fill out the proper forms after they accompanied her on a tour of St. Louis jails in April. However, Betts said he was told by Veterans Affairs Police several weeks later that Jackson and Thompson were providing security for Bush again. In addition to violating policy by not getting approval to work a secondary shift, neither Jackson nor Thompson have licenses to work private security, Betts told KMOV.”