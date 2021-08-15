August 15, 2021

OUR MILITARY DOESN’T SEEM TO BE ESPECIALLY GOOD AT ITS JOB THESE DAYS: The Afghan Military Was Built Over 20 Years. How Did It Collapse So Quickly? We poured money into training and equipment. It didn’t matter.

An army will collapse rapidly when its soldiers “feel abandoned by corrupt leaders.”

In other news, I have a nephew whose MP unit isn’t being fed, with the soldiers told to scrounge at the PX out of their own pockets. A friend’s son stationed in Korea hasn’t been paid in three months. Anecdotes aren’t data, but I don’t like this.