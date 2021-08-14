August 14, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: B-52 bombers head to Afghanistan — to bomb our own planes before they fall into the hands of the Taliban.

American B-52H bombers are understood to be conducting an attack on the largest Afghan air force base in order to destroy the aircraft based there.

The aircraft are reportedly heading towards toward Mazar-e-Sharif.

“It is highly possible that they bomb the second largest air base of Afghanistan National Air Force now in hands of Taliban. They don’t want A-29B & AC-208B attack aircraft [to] remain in hands of Taliban.”