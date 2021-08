BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE:

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): “It’s hard to say who wanted it to happen, But now it’s been decided nobody minds. The places are a long way off, not here.”

I’m not against ending the Afghan War, which wasn’t doing anything constructive. But the Biden Bugout has been . . . well, it’s been handled about as well as anything else in this dreadful administration, which is to say dreadfully.