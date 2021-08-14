August 14, 2021

PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1975: US Embassy will be completely evacuated within 72 hours and staff are already being rushed to Kabul airport as Taliban warlords close in: First of 3,000 Marines arrive and refugee crisis begins.

Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration has reportedly instructed embassy staff in Kabul to destroy American flags to minimize the embarrassment the administration will face through propaganda produced by the Taliban as the extremist group has rapidly seized large swaths of the country.

“Facilities will provide destruction support between 0830 and 1600 daily until further notice,” an internal memo stated, according to The Washington Post. “Please take advantage and reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property.”

The memo added in bold font, “Please also include items embassy or agency logos, American flags, or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts.”