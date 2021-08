THE VANISHING LEGACY OF BARACK OBAMA: On the road from stirring symbol of hope and change to the Fat Elvis of neoliberalism, birthday-partying Barack Obama sold us all out. “Obama was set up to be the greatest of American heroes, but proved to be a common swindler and one of the great political liars of all time — he fooled us all.”

Not all of us.

