August 14, 2021

BOEING STRIKES AGAIN: Boeing’s Starliner launch, a critical test flight for NASA, delayed indefinitely as capsule heads back to factory. “In the aftermath of Nauka’s malfunction, the space station was temporarily too preoccupied to receive Starliner on its planned arrival date of July 31, so OFT-2’s liftoff was postponed for a few more days. But during that time, teams on the ground discovered that 13 valves on the Starliner spacecraft were not functioning properly during preflight checks. Boeing has been troubleshooting that issue in an effort to get the spacecraft off the ground this month.”

Anybody can have tech problems, but Boeing seems consistently to have more than its share nowadays.