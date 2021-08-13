August 13, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE “IT’S DIFFERENT WHEN WE DO IT” PARTY: CNNers Revel in Rand Paul’s YouTube Ban For….Saying What CNN Said a Week Ago? “Speaking of misinformation, [CNN Newsroom guest host Erica Hill] was not entirely fair in describing what Paul said that got him banned. What Paul said was, ‘Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection.’ That is practically identical to what [former Biden advisor Dr. Michael Osterholm] told Hill’s colleague and Inside Politics host John King on August 2: ‘We know today that many of the face cloth coverings that people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement in or out.’ So, if a CNN-approved guest says something, no problem. If you asked, they’d likely cite the fact that Osterholm is an author, college professor, former Biden Covid advisory board member, and frequent broadcast and cable network news guest. In fact, they get posted on YouTube. But the moment a Republican says it? Oh, they deserve whatever censorship comes their way.”