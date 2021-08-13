August 13, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: Greenies Against Grass: Climate Change Believers Now Attacking Legal Marijuana.

When the climate change hypothesis followers start attacking an industry for their carbon footprint, they never consider the loss of jobs resulting from their attacks. Their pot pugnacity is no different.

Despite the huge climate impact of the nation’s fastest-growing new industry—legal sales jumped 50 percent last year, topping $20 billion, while the industry added almost 80,000 jobs—Biden, most lawmakers and many environmental groups, even those supportive of cannabis legalization, have largely ignored the issue.

And that doesn’t even count the loss of jobs from the lower consumption of Cheetos, chips, and other munchies, or the secession of people ordering delivery from Domino’s pizza at 3am. Or the people who manufacture rolling papers, pipes, and/or bongs.