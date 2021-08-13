August 13, 2021

HOW THE VACCINATED VIEW THE UNVACCINATED:

Relatively few of the vaccinated expressed anger at the unvaccinated (although a handful wished the unvaccinated would die). Instead of anger, there are many condescending comments about the perceived stupidity of the unvaccinated. Also, many comments about the unvaccinated being selfish, careless, or reckless.

Many also express a desire that the unvaccinated get vaccinated. Most such comments are fairly neutral. There were very few mentions of mandates.

Other recent survey data helps explain the lack of anger in the comments offered by vaccinated voters. Most (57%) are comfortable attending indoor social events without wearing a mask. Also, if they tested positive for COVID, 67% of voters think it’s they would recover quickly with only minor symptoms. Just 5% say such a recovery is Not at All Likely.