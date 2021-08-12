August 12, 2021

‘BEWARE:’ CHP OFFICERS TO HELP PATROL OAKLAND, MAYOR SCHAAF SAYS.

“Beware – there is going to be more enforcement.”

That’s the warning Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf gave Wednesday after announcing Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved the city’s request to send more law enforcement resources to Oakland.

Schaaf said she was grateful for Newsom’s “rapid response” in bringing more traffic enforcement to Oakland, adding that the “governor granted the request quickly.”

The mayor added that this request for more law enforcement is in response to the demand from residents for more law enforcement safety, particularly among commercial corridors and the state highway of International Boulevard.