August 12, 2021

I, ON THE OTHER HAND, AM OPPOSED TO UNIONS: “Good Union Jobs”.

Theoretically there’s nothing wrong with the idea (kind of like “true communism”) but in practice all it does is distort the job market and work as a barrier to competition and innovation. Oh and all too often they’re the tool of collectivists. Even in the early 20th century when — arguably — the semi-literate immigrant workforce needed someone to fight for them, the unions were bully boys and mostly-criminal. Now? In a highly diversified workforce with tons of opportunity? “True unionism has never been tried.” But the false one has caused enough trouble. Let’s bury it. I get why the democrats like it. Deep six unions and they lose most of their donations. But what actually is wrong with the heads of anyone to the right of Lenin who thinks the fifties were some kind of promised land?

Free minds and free markets. And individual contracts.