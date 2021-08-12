August 12, 2021

SO, ON THE GLORIOUS 6TH: Jan 6 Prosecutors admit to possession of “images of officers hugging or fist-bumping rioters, posing for photos with rioters, and moving bike racks”.

“So when they got mad because we stole the election in plain sight, we decided to take their very mild protest and claim it was an insurrection. They said we wouldn’t like what came next.”

“And did you?”

“I still hear the tumbrils rolling. I hid under the bed afraid they’d stop at my door. Then one day they did.”

….. Or, to put it more clearly: the tea party was the polite request. Trump’s election… not so polite.

They won’t like us when we’re angry. And at this point, most of us are.