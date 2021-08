WORST. INSURRECTION. EVER: Jan 6 Prosecutors admit to possession of “images of officers hugging or fist-bumping rioters, posing for photos with rioters, and moving bike racks.” Calls into question the trespassing and related non-violent crimes charged against defendants like Cuoy Griffin.

