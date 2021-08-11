August 11, 2021

TOOMEY TARGETS EVICTION MORATORIUM: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) wants a quickie review by the Government Accounting Office (GAO) to determine if the CDC’s eviction moratorium extension should be viewed as a regulatory rule rather than a public health regulation.

If GAO says it is viewable as a rule, then Toomey plans to force a Senate vote to repeal the moratorium, which even His Fraudulency admits is unconstitutional. That repeal vote would be under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which means all that is required is a majority vote in the Senate.