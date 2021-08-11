August 11, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Cuomo Goes, Though.

As Kyle Smith at NRO notes:

Cuomo’s March 25, 2020, order that nursing homes accept COVID-19 patients (not rescinded until May 11) now looks like possibly the single most catastrophic move made by any American politician during the pandemic, and Cuomo proceeded to lie about it and cover up to understate the consequences of his blunder — even as he was entreating publicly paid staffers to work on a memoir bragging about his pandemic management for which he was paid a ludicrous $5.1 million.

That’s why Cuomo should’ve resigned over a year ago. But as a wise man once said, the perfect is the enemy of the good. Forcing Cuomo out of office for sexual harassment is a bit like imprisoning Al Capone for tax evasion. It’s not the sentence he deserves for his worst crimes, but it’s still right. It’ll do for now. Maybe this will make it easier to throw Cuomo in jail for his criminally negligent response to COVID-19.

So, who’s getting the 9PM spot on CNN now? Stephen “Not the Trump Guy” Miller thinks it’ll be their new hire Kasie Hunt. Maybe. It’s not like anybody’s watching anyway.

If Andrew Cuomo stays out of jail, maybe he and Chris can go into business together. A neighborhood “candy store,” or perhaps a “construction company.” Y’know, a “legitimate business.”

I’m not used to getting what I want in the realm of politics. The last time it happened was on Election Day 2004. Every day since then has been a nightmare. So I’m trying to enjoy this feeling while I can. It won’t last, and it won’t undo all the damage Cuomo has done. It won’t bring back all the lives he’s taken. It won’t teach his onetime acolytes anything, because if they were capable of learning, they never would’ve kowtowed to him in the first place.

But it’s something. And every once in a while, something is better than nothing.