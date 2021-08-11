August 11, 2021

THE DEMAND FOR HATE CRIMES IN AMERICA FAR EXCEEDS THE SUPPLY: Racism is now the new gold. Regarding the Colorado Rockies’ “Dinger” faux-hate crime, Jason Whitlock tells Tucker Carlson, “Racism is now the new gold and people mine for racism gold the same way they mined for gold in the 1840s and 1850s. We have to understand that the miners, in this desperate rush to get rich – take Patrice Cullors, the founder of Black Lives Matter — she plays the racial game with Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, any other dead man that she thinks has been unjustly killed resisting arrest – and she’s now bought four homes across America.”