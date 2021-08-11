August 11, 2021

A TRILLION HERE, AND A TRILLION THERE, AND SOONER OR LATER, YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT REAL MONEY: Senate Passes $3.5 Trillion Partisan Budget Plan, Clearing Way for Sweeping Government Expansion.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): This is awful, and probably means an end to the Republic. On the other hand, there’s clearly no political appetite anywhere for addressing the deficit or the debt, so I don’t know what to do. Perhaps the Second Republic will have tighter fiscal controls. And hey, what the hell, people have been predicting financial disaster for decades as the debt and deficit grow. Maybe it won’t happen. But I feel like sooner or later they have to be right.