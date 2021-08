HONESTLY I’M STILL LUKEWARM ON THE RED DOT FOR HANDGUNS: Red Dots vs. Iron Sights: Which is Better for Handguns? I still feel like target acquisition for me is faster with the iron sights, which is mostly because that’s how I’ve done it for decades, though I’ve practiced regularly with the red dot. On the other hand, the red dot lets you keep both eyes open.

I don’t find the same acquisition issue with red dot optics on a rifle for some reason.