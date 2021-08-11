August 11, 2021

SPEAKING OF THE DREAD NAME OF FAUCI: The Tale of The Flying Dutch-U-Haul.

This is by way (hopefully) of explaining why my schedule here will be…. more erratic than normal, for the next two/three weeks, as we’re now in phase one of a protracted three-phase move from Colorado.

I’ll be honest, if there weren’t health reasons for this, I probably would not have bestirred myself. But health, joining with everything else is finally spurring me to get to places less blue. There is a lot of sadness in this, as I wanted to live in Denver since I was 8 and wasn’t very sure where the heck Denver was.

But it’s time. And as is, I feel like I might be catching the last train out of insanity to come. It doesn’t make a lot of sense, but the feeling is there.

Oh. And son is mostly recovered, and not roaming the mountains forever in a cursed u-haul.