August 11, 2021

THE CUOMO RESIGNATION PROBABLY DOESN’T HELP MATTERS: Arkansas law school feeling heat after naming professorship for Bill Clinton. “I simply do not think it is appropriate for a law school to honor a disbarred lawyer — it strikes me as hardly sending a deterrent message to law students or practitioners.”

Plus: “They said, ‘oh, lost mail,’ to explain their sudden addition but that is not true. It’s clear that his position was not named for Bill Clinton and it should obviously remain not named after Mr. Clinton.”