«
»

August 11, 2021

THE CUOMO RESIGNATION PROBABLY DOESN’T HELP MATTERS: Arkansas law school feeling heat after naming professorship for Bill Clinton. “I simply do not think it is appropriate for a law school to honor a disbarred lawyer — it strikes me as hardly sending a deterrent message to law students or practitioners.”

Plus: “They said, ‘oh, lost mail,’ to explain their sudden addition but that is not true. It’s clear that his position was not named for Bill Clinton and it should obviously remain not named after Mr. Clinton.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:09 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.