August 10, 2021

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Cuomo did ‘hell of a job’ as governor, Biden says in shock remark after resignation over sex harass claims:

Biden lauded Cuomo, who leaves office in 14 days, despite the fact that Cuomo is under investigation by at least four New York district attorneys for assault and the fact that he’s under federal investigation for an admitted coverup of COVID-19 death data at New York nursing homes.

“Well, he’s done a hell of a job. He’s done a hell of a job. And I mean, both on — everything from access to voting to infrastructure to a whole range of things. That’s why it’s so sad,” Biden said.

The president did not express sympathy for Cuomo’s victims, but said that “I respect the decision he made” to resign.