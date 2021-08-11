«
»

August 11, 2021

INSURRECTION: Dem Official Says Burning Police Station Was ‘Act of Pure Righteousness:’ Minneapolis party chairman says ‘decorum’ is ‘hallmark of white supremacy.’

Glad to hear that, chum, because I aim to misbehave.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.