August 10, 2021

MORE OF THIS, PLEASE: Cheers to Jim Jordan and Darrell Issa for Investigating the IRS. “More specifically, they’re looking into how the private tax returns of very rich Americans were leaked to ProPublica, and from there to the public. . . . In this case, certain Americans did their taxes and filed them confident that their filings would remain confidential. The IRS violated the expectation of confidentiality with its leaks. The violations are unacceptable. Few things are more personal than income, and the idea of an entity that at least nominally exists to serve us is leaking our personal information is truly offensive. It quite simply shouldn’t happen. The review of tax documents should be designed so that it cannot happen.”

The government promises confidentiality, but government employees break government promises at their whim.