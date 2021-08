GREAT WORK, CNN: CNN and ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush are blasted for fake news story that helped to raise $230,000 for ‘single mom of three facing homelessness over eviction moratorium’ – but who was actually just a BABYSITTER. The three kids on the couch with her? Not hers.

I would make a joke about layers of editors and fact checkers, but that would imply that they care whether the stuff they carry is true.