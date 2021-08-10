«
August 10, 2021

ANSWERING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Who is the World’s Greatest Bass Player?

I saw Ron Carter at the Iridium Club in (I think!) the fall of 2001. Brilliant show, ending with Miles Davis’ “So What.” Absolutely phenomenal bassist.

Posted by Ed Driscoll
