August 10, 2021
ANSWERING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Who is the World’s Greatest Bass Player?
I saw Ron Carter at the Iridium Club in (I think!) the fall of 2001. Brilliant show, ending with Miles Davis’ “So What.” Absolutely phenomenal bassist.
ANSWERING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Who is the World’s Greatest Bass Player?
I saw Ron Carter at the Iridium Club in (I think!) the fall of 2001. Brilliant show, ending with Miles Davis’ “So What.” Absolutely phenomenal bassist.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.