August 10, 2021

THIS SHOULD BE OBVIOUS: Fourth Amendment Forbids Handcuffing Driver Just Because He Has Gun + Gun Permit. “The court also held that the law was clear enough that the police officer didn’t have qualified immunity from the claim.”

I think that police who overstep in this manner should be subjected to corporal punishment. The loss of dignity attending a flogging seems appropriate in these circumstances. Indeed, it might be a bigger deterrent than money damages or jail time, and much less expensive for the state.