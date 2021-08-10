August 10, 2021

SAY IT AIN’T SO, SPUDS! The Beer Industry And The Illusion Of Choice. “And as beer lovers around the world toast to the seemingly endless variety of their favorite drink, Statista’s Felix Richter zooms out to show how much of the world’s beer production is actually controlled by just a few brewing conglomerates. Over the past two decades, companies such as Anheuser Busch InBev, Heineken or Carlsberg have consolidated hundreds of beer brands under their roofs, creating an illusion of choice for consumers around the world.”