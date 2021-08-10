August 10, 2021

MICHAEL WALSH: The Rage Orchestrating the Transformation of America. “In my 2015 best-selling book on the subject, ‘The Devil’s Pleasure Palace,’ I wrote this: ‘Rage is the salient characteristic of Satan, and of the satanic in men.’ And what do we see all around us today? Rage against the Man, against the System, against Whiteness, against newly defined ‘bigotry,’ against the existing order, against religion, against Western civilization, against history itself. Rage is curdling the blood of half our citizens, driving them mad with ersatz resentment, misplaced empathy, and frustration that their views of what ought to be and reality are irreconcilable.”