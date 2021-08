THE ADULTS ARE BACK IN CHARGE! Tax Dollars Smolder After White House’s Most Asinine Vaccine Push Yet.

Ladies and gentlemen, TikTok influencer, “Benny Drama:”

“I’m sure this will convince your average Trump voter in Tennessee to go out and get the vaccine, right? Actually, I’m not sure exactly who this is supposed to be targeting. Given that black Americans are the least vaccinated group in the country, are they supposed to be moved by this idiocy? Somehow, I doubt they are.”