August 9, 2021

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: AOC and Cori Bush Accidentally Rip Texas Fleebag Democrats (Video).

As Glenn has joked, getting AOC and the rest of “the squad” elected was Roger Stone’s last and greatest political dirty trick.

