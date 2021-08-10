August 10, 2021

TODD ZYWICKI IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Why I’m Suing Over My University’s Vaccine Mandate. “Teaching law is my job and I owe my students my best. I also knew I could do it safely. During the spring of 2020 I contracted and recovered from Covid-19, which I later confirmed through a positive antibody test. Multiple positive antibody tests have since confirmed that I continue to have a robust level of immune protection. But now my employer, a state institution, is requiring Covid vaccines. In my case, vaccination is unnecessary and potentially risky.”

More (unpaywalled) at the link. He’s being represented by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, on whose board I serve.