August 9, 2021

THE DEMAND FOR HATE CRIMES IN AMERICA FAR EXCEEDS THE SUPPLY: Colorado Rockies Fan Accused Of Shouting Racial Slur At Marlins Player Was Yelling At Mascot ‘Dinger.’

More from Robert Spencer at PJM: Man Shouts N-Word at Colorado Rockies Game — No, Wait, It’s Just More Leftist Hysteria.

Good. Glad we have that cleared up. In this age of Trumpist white supremacism and all the other fictional Leftist race bogeymen out there, one could easily have gotten the impression that shouting the most toxic racial slur in America today at the top of one’s lungs in a ballpark crowded with tens of thousands of people was just fine with the Colorado Rockies.

Like the Rockies, ESPN went with the claim that the man had shouted what is now known as “the n-word” as if it were established fact: “Colorado Rockies investigating after fan uses racial slur during Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson’s at-bat.” So did the Denver Post: “Fan yells racial slur at Miami Marlins’ Lewis Brinson at Coors Field; Rockies investigating.” And the New York Daily News: “Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson repeatedly called N-word by fan during game against Rockies.” And the Washington Post: “‘Disgusted’ Rockies investigating racial slur shouted while Black Marlins player was batting.” And AP: “Marlins’ Brinson target of fan’s racial slur in Colorado.”

Predictably, the most unhinged Leftist sportscaster in history, Keith Olbermann, was among the many who registered his dismay that the Rockies hadn’t announced “what they did to” the fan. (Would lynching be in order, Keith?) “Shouting the N-word at a game? Where is the @Rockies statement on how they apprehended the racist and what they did to him? Where is @mlb’s investigation? This is a private business and they are responsible for the conduct of their patrons.”