August 9, 2021

ERICK ERICKSON: I Stand By My Tweet.

If climate change is settled science, biological sex is even more settled. Less than five years ago, the transgender movement argued that sex was biologically determined, but gender was socially constructed. Now, rapidly moving the goalposts, sex is also now claimed to be a social construct.

Twitter may not like that I called Laurel Hubbard a man, but Hubbard is a man even if he has decided otherwise. None of us should indulge in a lie for the sake of someone’s self-esteem. That is not healthy for society.

Thus we arrive at Twitter suspending Allie Beth Stuckey’s and my accounts for daring to point out Hubbard is a man.

While leftwing progressives accuse Trump, Trump supporters, Tucker Carlson, and anyone they dislike of authoritarianism, fascism, totalitarianism, and a host of other -isms, it is quintessential totalitarianism to silence and disappear the views of those unacceptable to the rulers.