CHICAGO COPS GIVE COLD SHOULDER TO MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AT HOSPITAL AFTER TWO OFFICERS SHOT.

Flashback: Democratic Mayors Defunded Their Police, While Spending Millions On Their Own Police Protection. Chicago “spent $17.3 million between 2015 and 2020 to guard ‘unnamed city officials.’ That’s as Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s opposed to defunding police while — we found — 400 police officers positions were quietly cut during 2020.