August 10, 2021

LYING TO PEOPLE AND CONTROLLING THEM WILL DO THAT: “The COVID-19 pandemic has taxed national healthcare systems, stunted local economies and overburdened global supply chains, but according to a new study, the crisis has also destabilized the relationship between citizens and state. According to a new survey, published Monday in the journal Psychological Science, the pandemic’s psychological toll, including frustrations with shifting public health policies, has motivated citizens to engage in protest or political violence.”