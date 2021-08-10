«

August 10, 2021

LYING TO PEOPLE AND CONTROLLING THEM WILL DO THAT: “The COVID-19 pandemic has taxed national healthcare systems, stunted local economies and overburdened global supply chains, but according to a new study, the crisis has also destabilized the relationship between citizens and state. According to a new survey, published Monday in the journal Psychological Science, the pandemic’s psychological toll, including frustrations with shifting public health policies, has motivated citizens to engage in protest or political violence.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:30 pm
