August 10, 2021

GO, JUDGE HO!:  “Judge Defends Equal Justice Against Tide of Critical Race Theory, Disparate Impact.”

(For a primer on just how ghastly disparate impact liability is and how it got started in the law, try my article here.)

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:05 am
