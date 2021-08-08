August 8, 2021

HEH: “Diving Into the Subconscious of the ‘Cuomosexual’/How could we have witnessed the Governor’s narcissism, bullying, and hackneyed paternalism, and found these qualities attractive? A psychoanalyst gives her take.”

Plus: “‘Cuomo isn’t holding me hostage so much as coronavirus is, but he is the only one telling me what to do, where I can and cannot go (anywhere), who I can and cannot see (everyone), who I can and cannot listen to (President Trump, Bill de Blasio), what I can and cannot eat (anything but pasta)…. [W]hen I stream his presser… I feel comforted. I feel alive. I feel protected. I feel… butterflies….’ Now, that is partly satirical, but it is a confession that control feels sexually exciting — that dictators are loved.”