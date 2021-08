FEMALE CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER KILLED, SECOND OFFICER ‘FIGHTING FOR HIS VERY LIFE:’ “Police sources and a family member identified the officer who died as Ella French, a 29-year-old woman who’d worked as a Chicago cop since April 2018. She was the first Chicago police officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office in 2019. The other officer is fighting for his life in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.”