August 9, 2021

NOT SO MUCH “UP TO” AS “AT LEAST:” COVID-19 immunity may last up to 7 months after initial infection, study finds. “In some cases, levels of antibodies, or cells produced by the immune system to fight off infections, actually may increase over the course of the seven months, the data showed. . . . Those with antibodies had ‘stable’ levels over the course of the study period, suggesting that they continued to produce antibodies long after their initial infections, the researchers said. About 75% of the study participants with antibodies at seven months actually saw an increase in their levels of the immune cells ‘from month five onward, without any evidence of re-exposure to the virus,’ said Gemma Moncunill, a study co-author and Dobaño’s colleague.”

Plus: “No cases of COVID-19 reinfections occurred among study participants, according to the researchers.”